PAS Minister Khairuddin symbolises one the major dereliction of the Perikatan Nasional government – violation of Rukun Negara and double standards in the country

Plantation and Commodities Minister, Khairuddin Aman Razali from PAS now symbolises one of the major dereliction of the Perikatan Nasional government – violation of Rukun Negara and double standards in the country.

When this morning I read news about a senior police officer being among the 227 people detained in operations to check compliance with the recovery movement control order (RMCO) in Petaling Jaya earlier today, the first person who come to my mind is Khairuddin.

I believe I speak for all Malaysians wondering why Police is taking such an inordinately long time to decide on action against Khairuddin for his breach of RMCO SOPs, when everyday, actions are being taken against ordinary Malaysians for non-compliance with RMCO rules and regulations.

Is the New Norms under the RMCO include unquestioning acceptance of double standards in the country, where there is one rule for ordinary Malaysians and another rule for VIPs and VVIPs?

Some three weeks have passed since MP for Seputeh Teresa Kok brought up in Parliament the breach of Covid-19 quarantine SOP by Khairuddin with his entourage on the Minister’s return from Turkey on July 7.

Khairuddin and his entourage had no qualms to violate the quarantine SOP until the matter was brought up in Parliament on August 18. If not being caught publicly “in the act”, so to say, the Health Ministry would not have imposed the RM1,000 fine nor Khairuddin apologised for his breach.

Is this leadership by example by the PAS Ministers in the Muhyiddin Cabinet?

It is most strange and extraordinary that although some three weeks have passed, Malaysians know very little about the Turkey trip of Khairuddin and his entourage and their violation of Covid-19 quarantine SOP, the outcome of police investigation and the status of the many lies told when the subject became a public issue e.g. Turkey was a “green country(zone)” in the Covid-19 pandemic during their visit when it was a “hotspot” of the pandemic.

Is there going to be the fullest disclosure, accountability and transparency on this public interest issue with regard to Khairuddin’s trip to Turkey and his breach of the quarantine SOP?

Is Khairuddin going to come clean on his and his entourage’s trip to Turkey and why the greatest reluctance on his part to tell Malaysians about his trip to Turkey?

Is Muhyiddin in charge of his Cabinet or are the PAS Ministers a special breed by themselves?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Monday, 7th September 2020