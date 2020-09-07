Zahidi is missing the wood for the trees when he should be listing the areas in Sabah and elsewhere which will benefit from the government’s bridging the digital divide programme by the end of the year

The Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister, Zahidi Zainul Abidin is missing the wood for the trees when he should be listing the areas in Sabah and elsewhere which will benefit from the government’s bridging the digital divide programme by the end of the year.

Why is Zahidi flogging a dead horse, trying to justify his Thursday morning statement in the Senate accusing Veveonah Mosibin of lying that she had to spend 24 hours on a tree-top to gain internet connectivity for an online examination.

In the process, Zahidi has even tried to drag the MP for Kudat and Deputy Finance Minister, Abdul Rahim Bakri into the soup he is in.

Does Zaidi understand the elementary truth that he is responsible for any statement he made in Parliament and not his informer, right or wrong?

It is indeed tragic that Malaysia has a deputy minister who does not understand such an elementary truth.

Zahidi took to Facebook on Thursday evening to admit that he did not obtain the correct information when he spoke about Veveonah at the Senate that morning.

Is Zahidi withdrawing his correction and insisting that Veveonah had actually lied.

I don’t think Zahidi knows what he is saying or doing.

Can Zahidi understand the problem of digital divide in the country and the agonies not only of Veveonah Mosibin of Pitas but all the Veveonahs in Sabah, Sarawak and Malaysia at a time when internet education is becoming more and more important?

Can Zahidi list the areas in Sabah which will benefit from the government’s programme to close the digital divide in the country?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Monday, 7th September 2020