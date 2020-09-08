Call on Muhyiddin to urgently organise “Rukun Negara and sensitivity” courses for his Ministers and Deputy Ministers so that incidents like the Veveonah and violation of Covid-19 SOPs will not be repeated

The Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should urgently organise “Rukun Negara and sensitivity” courses for his Ministers and Deputy Ministers so that incidents like the Veveonah and violation of Covid-19 SOPs will not be repeated.

It is unbelievable that the Veveonah Incident had snared two Deputy Ministers and exposed them as having utterly lost their roots and completely cut off from the ordinary people.

Apart from passing the buck to the MP for Kudat and Deputy Finance Minister, the Deputy Communications and Multi-media Minister, Zahidi Zainul Abidin has yet to justify his somersaults in the last few days, firstly, for accusing Veveonah Mosibin of Pitas in the Senate of lying that she had to spend 24 hours on a tree-top to gain internet connectivity for an online examination; withdrawing his accusation later the same day; then repeating the accusation yesterday but blaming it on the Deputy Finance Minister.

The Member of Parliament for Kudat and Deputy Finance Minister, Abdul Rahim Bakri posted on his Facebook repeating the allegation and sharing a report from a local village chief alleging Veveonah did not live in a rural Pitas village as she claimed. An unnamed Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) “dean” further disputed the existence of any online examinations.

But subsequently Abdul Rahim deleted the Facebook post after a deluge of criticisms, showing firstly that the Deputy Finance Minister is not prepared to stand by his Facebook accusation; and secondly, that both Deputy Ministers have lost the wood for the trees in not appreciating that the real issue is the digital divide in the country.

In fact, both Deputy Ministers should thank Veveonah for highlighting the problem of digital divide in remote areas in Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia instead of indulging in the negative exercise of cyberbullying.

Where does this leave us except to show that we have two Deputy Ministers who have no courage of their conviction and who do not know that Parliament is a sacred precinct not to share their wild imaginations.

Yesterday, Veveonah’s brother, Mekvin Mosibin, threw some light on the controversy when he posted on his FaceBook:

“na Si YB Abdul Rahim Bakri dapat info atau maklumat dari si Kg. Sapatalang,,,, yang bernama Elwin Madisa —- Alahai,,,,, adoiiii sakit otak ku ,,, Yang kau tanya dan ambil penerangan dengan si [email protected] tu kenapa,,,, Ketua kampung inilah dulu Suami Isteri pengurus bahagian JKKK di Kg. Sapatalang yang mengusir Bapa saya,,, Sedang kan Ketua Kampung yang bernama Elwin Madisa tu bukan orang Asal Kg. Sapatalang,,, yang bukan asal kg. Sapatalang pula yang usir Bapa saya keluar dari Kampung Sapatalang,, Sedangkan Bapa saya orang Asal Kg. Sapatalang. Maklumat semua ini saya tidak puas hati dan tidak tepat apa yang kau dapat tu YB,,, Kalau tidak tahu masalah Kampung dan suka suka masuk campur ,,, Naaa inilah YB ,, Nadalan sudah kau jadi YB sampai kau tidak tahu apa-apa,,, main rambang saja buat konten.

“Saya kasi tahu kau YB,,, Mama saya mengandung samapai saya lahir dan membesar di kampung Sapatalang,,, last Family saya disana penghujung tahun 2006 ke 2007,,, Pindah ke KPD sebab Bapa saya kerja sebagai kuli kuli boss saja,, kau apa tahu,, saya pun masa tu masuk tingkatan 1 ke SMK Pitas dan syukur saya sebab dekat dengan sekolah sama kos pun kurang,,, lagi satu konten mu ini YB,,, Kau kata kami tiada rumah sana Kg. Sapatalang. Yaaa Memang tiada sebab sudah roboh,, sudah uzur,,, Bekas rumah kami di Simpang Masuk Kg. Sapatalang dulu,,, Dulu dulu mana ada jiran dekat,,, semua berjauhan dan masih lagi berhutan tebal,,, yaaa…Itu hal Family saya la,,, bukan selama-lamanya menetap di Daerah Pekan Pitas,,,, Lagi satu kesusahan keluarga terpaksa mendekati Sekolah di SMK Pitas dan Sk. Pekan Pitas untuk mengurangkan kos Minyak ulang alik,,, YB kau pikir kami kaya ka berduit mau beli minyak,,, Kalau jalan Aspal balik Kampung okay la,,, Ni Grabol hadoiiii,,, Banyak kali Bapa saya pandu motor eksiden saja sebab jalan berlubang,,,, kalau hujan licin,,, apa tu YB…. Turun padang kau YB time hujan rasakan jalan tu masuk simpang Rosob ke Kg. Bilangau Kecil, Bilangau Besar dan ke Kg. Dandun,,, jangan pakai kereta,,, Pakailah motor kapcai ya,,, orang kg kan pakai motor kapcai,, mana la mampu beli motor mahal ka kereta mahal.,,,”

What is Abdul Rahim’s reply? Deleting his Facebook post?

Courses on “Rukun Negara and sensitivity” for his Ministers and Deputy Ministers are urgent matters, as there had been too many faux pas, buffoonery and abuses of power by the Ministers and Deputy Ministers, like violating the Covid-19 quarantine SOP, insulting Christianity, claiming “warm water cure for Covid-19”, asserting that Malaysia has “15 states” and that there are “500 countries” as well as the earlier “Doraemon”, “Menteri”, “Tik Tok” episodes showing the Muhyiddin Cabinet in bad light.

Will Muhyiddin do so?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Tuesday, 8th September 2020