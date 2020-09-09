Sabah Leads Malaysia Sabah Memimpin Malaysia

The upcoming Sabah state election is a crucial bellwether to determine whether the future of Sabah, will be ruled by a government elected by the rakyat as advocated by caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal, or by political opportunists influenced by money politics. The implications for Malaysia will be far-reaching.

A victory for Shafie will be a resounding rejection of the politics of treachery, where the voters’ mandate in the 2018 general election can be simply betrayed, bought over and nullified. The politics of treachery has brought forth an unelected Federal government that unashamedly condones exclusivist and extremist policies in race and religion.

The people of Sabah and Malaysia yearns for a convincing victory against political treachery which robs the people’s democratic mandate, opposes extreme racist ideologies which have no place in peaceful multiracial Malaysia and rejects double standard application of laws and social injustices, where complaints about poor internet connectivity in rural areas are subjected to heavy-handed bullying.

In contrast, in a short span of two years, the Shafie Apdal administration promoted economic growth, redistributed the 999-year country lease titles to the people, fostered racial harmony, protected natives rights as well as rights of ethnic and religious minorities. Most importantly Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal has demonstrated exemplary leadership by refusing to sell out Sabahans’ rights to money politics.

By speedily dissolving the Sabah State Assembly to defeat the dishonest and dishonourable attempt to buy over the state government, Shafie has shown decisive leadership to return power to the people.

To restore the simple concept that “people’s power” rule over “cash is king”, DAP has decided to use a common logo as requested by the DAP Sabah state committee. This is a difficult decision for the party Central Executive Committee.

Respecting the wishes of the DAP Sabah State Committee, our members and supporters in Sabah, I hereby announce that all DAP Sabah candidates will contest in the upcoming state election under Parti Warisan Sabah banner.

The political stakes are too high. We cannot afford to lose the Sabah state election. Only a united front can secure a major victory for our allies and us in Warisan Plus to send a loud and unambiguous message that:

Sabah has no place for political treachery. We reject elected representatives who can be bought by money, we must support elected representatives that are accountable to voters. Sabahans want a government of the people, for the people, by the people. Only a government voted in by the people can serve, help and protect the people and their rights. A government consisting of political “frogs” who are bought by money will only betray and rob the people of their rights and benefits. Sabah is now the hope for Malaysia where the elected government can be the people’s protector, defender of democracy and justice, guardian against corruption and custodian of our children’s future.

We are confident that the spirit and values of DAP will continue to be the guiding principles of all our candidates as we join hands with our allies in Warisan Plus to win this election together.

“Sabah Leads Malaysia.”

“Sabah Memimpin Malaysia”

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kota Kinabalu and Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 9th September 2020