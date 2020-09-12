Sabah Leads Malaysia

The successful conclusion today of nomination of candidate for the upcoming Sabah state election, is a celebration of democracy and the powerful principle that the future of Sabah, will be determined and ruled by a government elected by the rakyat, as advocated by caretaker Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal.

Despite attempts by political opportunists or “kataks” to sabotage efforts to return power back to the people, by attempting to install a government through buying over Assemblypersons and then going to court to prevent an election, the rakyat will go to the polls on 26 September to decide their choice of government.

Many of these “kataks” may have lost the first battle to secure the Sabah state government through the back-door. However, victory for people’s power is not certain until all the kataks and their sponsoring parties opposing Warisan Plus, are decisively defeated on 26 September.

The people of Sabah must vote in a united Warisan Plus, including also DAP, UPKO, PKR and Amanah under the united leadership of Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal. In contrast the other side is so divided that they can not even agree on who is to be their Chief Minister. Neither can they agree on a common candidate, fighting against each other in at least 10 seats.

Sabah needs a united coalition, united leadership under a common leader that is Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal. DAP urges voters to support Shafie and his coalition of Warisan Plus, DAP, UPKO, PKR and Amanah.

Shafie offers a choice between people’s power and money politics. Shafie offers a government that looks after the people’s rights and interests against those that looks after vested and monied interests. Let Shafie defend democracy and guard our children’s future.

“Sabah Leads Malaysia.”

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kota Kinabalu and Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 12th September 2020