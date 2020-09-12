The DAP Disciplinary Committee hereby terminate, with immediate effect, the membership of Julius Favianus, who was the DAP Sabah Liawan Branch member.

Julius Favianus has breached party discipline by standing as a candidate under the banner of LDP for the seat of Bingkor.

The Party and its coalition, the Warisan Plus, has decided that Bingkor is to be contested by the DAP’s candidate using the Warisan banner. Any party member standing as a candidate against the agreement reached by the Warisan Plus coalition partners is an act of insubordinate and indiscipline. It is also an act of betrayal to the people wish to retain the Warisan Plus Government.

DAP will not tolerate such betrayal which warrants the immediate termination of his party membership.

Chong Chieng Jen DAP Disciplinary Committee Chairman

Media statement by Chong Chieng Jen in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 12th September 2020