First MACC, now the Attorney-General Chambers is going all out against me with their comments that they are 99% sure of a conviction, in line with the Perikatan Nasional Government’s new political strategy of “Ini Semua Salah Lim Guan Eng”

The comments by the AGC on the two new charges against me for misappropriation of property, amounting to RM208.7million under the Penal Code in relation to the tunnel and 3 highway project(tunnel project), has only reinforced public suspicion that the charges are politically motivated. First the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), now the AGC is going all out against me with their comments that they are 99% sure of a conviction in line with the Perikatan Nasional’s government new political strategy of “Ini Semua Salah Lim Guan Eng”.

I had earlier faced 3 charges for corruption in relation to the tunnel project even though no corruption or gratification money was found in my personal bank account or in my possession as cash. And yet I am charged – “Ini semua salah Lim Guan Eng.”

The tunnel project was granted by open tender in 2013 decided by the Penang State Tender Board headed by the State Secretary and other senior government officers. And yet I am charged when I am not in the State Tender Board – “Ini semua salah Lim Guan Eng.”

Payment of RM208 million decided by land swap is in accordance with the agreement signed between the state government and contractor decided by EXCO and other technical committees. And yet I am charged when I was not the only one making the decision on the agreement – “Ini semua salah Lim Guan Eng.”

The decision to pay RM 208 million was made after recommendation by an independent expert engineering consultant to senior government officers. The independent consultant was appointed by open tender. Despite not making the recommendation or decision to pay because I am not an engineer, yet I am the one charged – “Ini semua salah Lim Guan Eng.”

The 2 Latest Charges Are The Mother Of All Lies That “This Is All Lim Guan Eng’s Fault”(Ini Semua Salah Lim Guan Eng) – Will All EXCO Members And The Entire Penang State Government Also Be Charged?

My lawyers can not understand why the AGC is so intent on transferring my case to Kuala Lumpur, even though the charges against me allegedly occurred from beginning to end, entirely in Penang. What is even more unusual is the belligerent remarks by the AGC against me.

Lead deputy public prosecutor(DPP) Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin boasted of a sure win 99% chance of conviction, and that the 2 new charges were the mother of all charges. This is not the mother of all charges. Instead it is the mother of all PN’s lies that “this is all Lim Guan Eng’s fault”.(Ini semua salah Lim Guan Eng)

The DPP’s remarks of a 99% conviction chance is inappropriate and has already prejudged me, even before my trial, that I am already guilty. Many have commented that the DPP’s public statements are potentially dangerous, can destroy a person’s reputation and prejudice my right to a fair trial.

The latest 2 charges on Friday that I had misappropriated government property amounting to RM208 million is baseless and illogical when I had not taken any benefit. The land valued at RM208 million, was payment in the form of land swap in accordance with the agreement, between the state government and the contractor.

Further the land was transferred after the final decision by EXCO. If I am charged, then will this also lead to the preposterous conclusion that all EXCO members or the entire state government and its 10,000 staff will also have to be charged?

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Penang on Sunday, 13th September 2020