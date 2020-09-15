Is PAS Minister Khairuddin on leave pending police investigations or not?

Malaysiakini reported that there are conflicting claims surrounding the status of Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Khairuddin Aman Razali, who is being investigated for not adhering to the Covid-19 standard operating procedure (SOP) after returning from abroad.

Highly-placed sources informed Malaysiakini the PAS leader is on leave pending the outcome of the probe and this was conveyed to the cabinet last week.

However, this has been denied by the Minister’s aide, Muhammad Faudzi Jalil, who said it was business as usual for his boss.

The Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, should explain whether his Plantation Industries and Commodities Minster is on leave or not.

It is a most strange and extraordinary way to celebrate the Malaysia Day and to commemorate the Golden Jubilee of Rukun Negara that the Prime Minister had to keep mum on the issue of whether his Minister is on leave pending police investigations or otherwise.

Is there any other stronger case to illustrate that the nation has the weakest Prime Minister in history since Merdeka was achieved by the country 63 year ago?

I had asked whether the 66th PAS National Delegates Assembly would have ignored Khairuddin’s violation of Covid 19 quarantine SOP when he returned from Turkey on July 7, if he had not donated RM50,000 to his party.

This question has been strengthened by the Malaysiakini report.

Khairuddin’s donation was announced by the PAS Assembly permanent chairperson Husin Ismail after the PAS President Abdul Hadi Awang’s speech at the PAS Assembly last weekend.

Political analysts had expected the PAS Assembly to touch on the Khairuddin scandal and the issue of the performance of the PAS ministers in the Perikatan Nasional administration thus far, as currently, people do not have confidence in the abilities of PAS Ministers in the Cabinet, as UMNO Ministers and Deputy Ministers were seen as performing better.

But there was no questioning of the Khairuddin affair at the PAS last weekend.

Another question is why the authorities are taking such an inordinately long time to complete their investigations on Khairuddin’s violation of Covid-19 quarantine SOP?

Two weeks ago, the police declared that they were expecting to wrap up its probe into Khairuddin’s case of July 7, with the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department deputy director Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, saying that the police will be submitting their findings to the Attorney-General’s Chambers soon.

Mior Faridalathrash now says that the Attorney-General’s chambers has yet to revert to the police regarding its investigation papers.

Why is the Attorney-General’s Chambers taking such an inordinately long time to decide on Khairuddin’s case?

Is this because the Attorney-General’s Chambers fall under the jurisdiction of a PAS Minister?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Sandakan on Tuesday, 15th September 2020