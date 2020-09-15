National unity and integration

Malaysia Day celebrates national unity in our multi-racial society, and national integration between Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak. National unity and integration can be achieved when it is inclusive, based on mutual respect, provides equal opportunity and prosper all Malaysians.

The promise for Malaysia Day is for us and our children to enjoy a better life and brighter prospects for the future. That promise can only be fulfilled if we unite as one nation regardless of race, religion and background. Those who fail to deliver their promises, wish to distract attention and divide us by using racist rhetoric and religious extremism.

Malaysians must support those who seek national unity. We do not fight amongst friends but co-operate and support each other.

We unite around a common leader and not grab greedily for power. We do not seek position because of money politics.

We return power to the people because we respect people’s power. And more importantly, look after the people’s interests and not after selfish vested interests.

This land belongs to us all, not just one group. There is only Tanah Sabah, Tanah Sarawak and Tanah Malaysia for every citizen.

The future belongs to our children, not just their children. Malays, Chinese, Indians, Kadazan-Dusun-Muruts, Ibans, Dayaks and Orang Asli – we are all anak Malaysia.

There is hope for a better tomorrow, when we unite together against those who wish to steal our children’s future.

Let us unite to establish a government elected by the people, to be the people’s protector, defender of democracy, shield for justice, sword against corruption, custodian of economic wealth and guardian of our children’s future.

UNITY!

HAPPY MALAYSIA DAY!

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Malaysia Day Message by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 15th September 2020