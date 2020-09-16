Call on Sandakan voters to support the vision of Calvin Chong for an university in Sandakan

The Sabah general election on September 26 is a battle between conviction politics versus money politics, between vision and principles versus self-interests and the “frog” political culture.

Just now, the Elopura candidate for Warisan and the incumbent DAP State Assemblyman for the area, Calvin Chong, spoke of his vision for Sandakan and among the things he wants to see is a university in Sandakan.

This reminds me of my call for an university for Sabah some 30 years ago when nobody had advocated it, and now we have a Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) in Kota Kinabalu.

The time has come for a second university in Sabah and Sandakan is the appropriate place for the second Sabah university to be placed.

I call on the voters in Elopura to vote solidly for Calvin to realise his vision of an university in Sandakan, so that Sandakan youths can continue their tertiary education in Sandakan itself.

Sabah is one of the richest states in Malaysia, but poverty in Sabah is one of the highest among the states in the country.

Why is this so?

This is because politicians have been misusing politics to serve their own advancement and interests, and not the promotion of the rights and interests of the ordinary people.

DAP stands for clean and honest politics. We are committed to fight corruption of all forms and we have a record of over 50 years since the nineteen sixties to demonstrate our consistency and steadfastness in the battle against corruption.

In the 22 months of Pakatan Harapan government from the 14th General Election on May 9, 2018, we succeeded in making significant progress in the battle against corruption, resulting in Malaysia gaining the best Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perception Index (CPI) 2019 Report in 25 years,

In the TI CPI 2019, Malaysia is ranked No. 51 with a score of 53, registering a single-year improvement six points for the TI CPI score and 10 placings in TI CPI ranking, the best performance for Malaysia in the past quarter of a century.

Since the toppling of the PH government by the “Sheraton Move” conspiracy in February this year and the formation of a backdoor government, there has been backslidings in the war against corruption, and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has become an instrument of persecution against Opposition leaders instead of the vanguard against corruption.

If we had maintained the pace and momentum of the anti-corruption programme of the Pakatan Harapan government, Malaysia will become one of the world’s top 30 countries in public integrity before 2030.

A solid vote for Warisan Plus in the Sabah general election on Sept. 26 will be a loud and unequivocal voice for the restoration of the anti-corruption programme so that Malaysia could be ranked among the top 30 countries in the world in public integrity and the fight against corruption.

But now I dread to read of the TI CPI 2020 Report to be released next January for Malaysia has gone backwards instead of forwards in the battle against corruption.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Speech by Lim Kit Siang at a ceramah at Taman Sentosa, Sandakan when campaigning for Warisan candidate, Calvin Chong in the Elopura constituency on Tuesday, 15th September 2020