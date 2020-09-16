Call for every Minister to declare support for the five Rukun Negara principles or his/her Cabinet position should be vacated

On this day, I will like to make a proposal to make the Malaysia Day meaningful and purposeful in contributing to the building of an united Malaysian nation out of our diverse races, languages, religions and cultures.

I call on every Cabinet Minister to declare support for the five Rukun Negara principles or his/her Cabinet position should be vacated.

I do not know whether every Cabinet Minister in the Muhyiddin government is prepared to make such a declaration of unequivocal support of the five Rukun Negara principles but the present Muhyiddin Cabinet appears to be the weakest Cabinet in support or the five Rukun Negara principles. This is a major blemish of the Cabinet.

Such a declaration will be most purposeful for two reasons: falling on 2020 Malaysia Day as well giving the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Rukun Negara special meaning.

It is purposeless for our students to memorise what are the five Rukun Negara principles if Cabinet Ministers are not prepared to declare their public support for them.

The ball is in the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yasin’s court.

Will this matter be decided by the Cabinet at its next meeting?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Malaysia Day Media Conference Statement by Lim Kit Siang in Sandakan on Wednesday, 16th September 2020