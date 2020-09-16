Let’s pledge to end “Katak-ism” on Malaysia Day

Elections enable people to select their government.

People vote in the hope that it brings about reforms and positive changes, a better future, job security, affordable housing, amongst many other issues.

But the “katak syndrome” not only destroys any semblance of democracy but also takes away the “voices” and aspirations of the people.

It denies them their right to choose their government because we have political parties that are only too happy to accept “kataks” or defectors who jump parties for vested interests.

While these defectors give “pretty” reasons and manufactured lies as excuses, we need to remind them that they have trampled upon the right of the voters and betrayed them.

And these politicians must be punished.

So, let’s make a pledge to ourselves on Malaysia Day, to not accept any defectors into our political parties.

Let’s tell ourselves that we must ensure that the will of the people is seen to be done.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Wednesday, 16th September 2020