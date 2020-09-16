On the 57th celebrations of Malaysia Day, Malaysians cannot hand over this nation on a silver platter to extremists, religious bigots, racists, sexists, the corrupt and the immoral and must come together to shield and save our tanahair from being further plundered

“We are all Malaysians. This is the bond that unites us. Let us always remember that unity is our fundamental strength as a people and as a nation.” ~ Tunku Abdul Rahman.

September 16 celebrations this year is by far the most unique, with the Sabah state elections on the way.

But it will also be the most memorable Malaysia Day celebrations as we battle the global pandemic caused by COVID-19, together with frontliners in our own homes and frontliners in the hospital as well within enforcement agencies.

In times of heightened anxiety due to the fear of the virus and a greater fear of what the future holds for us all, Governments, Parliamentarians, civil society and the rakyat have to pool resources, brains, and courage to ensure that extremists do not manipulate and exploit this fragile situation to serve their agenda to divide Malaysians which will in return facilitate ruling.

And one of the ways this can be achieved is for the silent majority or sometimes the ‘silenced’ majority to start to speak up to silence extremists, religious bigots, racists and sexists, the corrupt and the immoral, once and for all. And they simply cannot be gagged and extinguished if only a small percentage of patriotic Malaysians are the only voices against them, their shrewd and cunning ideologies and their poisonous venom that slowly kills.

While the battle against COVID-19 is fought together going by all Malaysians and non-Malaysians alike holding close to the hashtag of #KitaJagaKita which translates to “we take care of each other”, the warfare against these group that constantly push the wedge, deepening the differences between us all, sons and daughters of the our tanahair, must be fought with the same spirit of togetherness and unity.

We have come a long way from Malaya’s independence in 1957 and the birth of the Federation of Malaya with Sabah and Sarawak in 1963 but the limbs and tentacles that propagated extremism, religious bigotry, racism, sexism, corruption and immorality was never properly dealt with then and amputated and today, we face this massive cancer wrecking damage in our efforts in nation-building to safeguard a cohesive society according to the spirit, the essence and the heart of the Federal Constitution.

But I am hopeful. I have great faith in Malaysia and Malaysians that we will and we must rise together to heed the clarion call to come together to reject and to deny any attempt to widen the spaces between Malaysians.

“We must each always think first of Malaysia, of the national need and least of ourselves …Everyone must try to help and see that the people are one-minded, with loyalty and one aim, to make Malaysia – the land we love – a happy abode for all of us. If we all do this then we can guarantee liberty, security, prosperity and happiness for the future.” ~ Tunku Abdul Rahman.

Here’s wishing my Malaysia a prosperous, united, multi-ethnic, multi-language, multi-religious, fair, just and righteous 63rd Malaysia Day celebrations.

Kasthuri Patto DAP WANITA INTERNATIONAL SECRETARY & MP FOR BATU KAWAN

Media statement by Kasthuri Patto in Penang on Wednesday, 16th September 2020