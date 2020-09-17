Sabah general election – the most unusual election in the history of Malaysia

The Sabah general election is the most unusual election in the history of Malaysia.

Firstly, for having the most number of candidates, 447candidates for 73 seats, with one seat facing a 11-cornered fight, one-seat a 10-cornered fight, three seats nine-cornered, five seats eight-cornered, 13 seats seven-cornered, 26 seats six-cornered and 15 seats five-cornered fights.

Secondly, with the most number of political frogs in the fray, whose golden moment will come when they can demand their highest price – whether monetary or political position – if the outcome of the Sabah general election is a dumb one with no political group with a clear majority to form the State Government.

Thirdly, a motely Opposition facing the Warisan Plus which has a clear programme to win not only the majority of the 73 seats, but two-thirds majority of the Sabah State Assembly to lend stability and certainty to the Sabah political scene. The Opposition is even unable to distinguish friend from foe, not only unable to agree as to what constitutes their Aku Janji manifesto for the Sabah general election, but also to agree to one Opposition candidate for the post of Sabah Chief Minister. The Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin wants Bersatu chief, Datuk Hajiji Noor to be the next Sabah Chief Minister, but UMNO and PBS do not agree. Sabah UMNO’s Bung Moktar Radin hopes to be the next Sabah’s Chief Minister while PBS is keeping its candidate for Sabah Chief Minister close to its chest.

Fourthly, this is a Sabah general election where the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, is campaigning harder than any other Opposition leader as if his political future depends on its outcome but the least electoral impact.

Fifthly, issues which had been buried for forty or fifty years have resurfaced like MA63 and Keningau Batu Sumpah,. The Prime Minister of Malaysia for the first time is paying obeisance to the validity and legitimacy of Keningau Batu Sumpah. But will Muhyiddin present the Keningau Batu Sumpah and the three commitments of “Ugama Bebas Dalam Sabah”, “Tanah Tanah dalam Sabah di kuasai oleh Kerajaan Sabah” and “Adat Istiadat anak rayat Sabah dihormatkan dan dipelihara oleh Kerajaan” to Parliament together with a motion declaring the government’s recognition and fulfilment of the three pledges engraved on the Keningau Batu Sumpah?

Sixthly, we have a Chief Minister aspirant who is facing multiple corruption charges in court whose Malaysian leader holds the record of facing the most number of corruption charges with a morality bsummed up by three words:- “Malu Apa Bossku?”. This is the Aku Janji of the Sabah Opposition.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Sandakan on Thursday, 17th September 2020