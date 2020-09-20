Sabahans will not be able to lift their heads high whether in Malaysia or anywhere in the world if foul-mouthed Bung Moktar unabashedly spitting out four-letter words becomes the Sabah Chief Minister

Sabah UMNO wants its Chairman, Bung Moktar Radin to be the next Chief Minister of Sabah.

Bung Moktar has asked the people of Sabah to give UMNO a chance as UMNO and BN have changed and are committed to a fairer, transparent and trustworthy administration.

Has Sabah UMNO changed without UMNO in Malaysia changing?

How has Sabah UMNO changed when it opposes the slogan “In God We Trust, Unite We Must” slogan of Warisan Plus leader, Shafie Apdal in the Sabah state general election?

In opposing this slogan, Bung is in fact opposing the five principles in Rukun Negara – which is most unfortunate and ironical, as we are presently celebrating the Golden Jubilee of Rukun Negara.

This is why I suggested that the Prime Minister must ask every Cabinet Minister to declare full and unequivocal support of Rukun Negara.

Does Sabah UMNO now stand for a clean and incorruptible government?

Then it must abandon the “Malu Apa Bossku” mentality, and all Sabah UMNO leaders must develop a morality which befits the five principles of Rukun Negara.

If Bung is not prepared to abandon the “Malu Apa Bossku” mentality, condemn the 1MDB scandal, corruption and abuses of power, then what is the change that he is referring to?

Bung is famous for four-letter words in Parliament and utter disrespect for the dignity and role of women in Malaysian society.

Is Bung prepared to apologise for his four-letter words in Parliament and the frequent attacks on the dignity and role of women in Malaysian society in his 21 years in Parliament?

Where in the world has there been a leader of a nation or a state who is so foul-mouthed liberally uttering four-letter words like Bung?

Yes, Sabah UMNO has changed – but it has changed for the worse, not better.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Speech by Lim Kit Siang at the Likas DAP ceramah for the Sabah state general election on Saturday, 19th September 2020 at 9.30 pm