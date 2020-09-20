Women in Sabah and Malaysia should rise up to demand apology and accountability from Bung Moktar for his insults and attacks on the dignity and role of women in Malaysia – Bung’s greatest contribution in his 21 years in Parliament – as Sabah UMNO wants him to be Sabah Chief Minister

I said in Kepayan last night that Sabahans will not be able to lift their heads high, whether in Malaysia or anywhere else in the world if foul-mouth Bung Moktar, who even uses four-letter words in Parliament and was most well known for his utterances which insult the dignity of women in Parliament, becomes Sabah Chief Minister.

DAP women Members of Parliament have been at the receiving end of Bung Moktar’s insults against womenhood in Malaysia.

Before Bung Moktar continues to be UMNO candidate for Sabah Chief Minister, let him account for his past parliamentary actions and mistakes, in particular for his insults against womanhood in Malaysia.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kota Kinabalu on Sunday, 20th September 2020