Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s threat to withhold infrastructure development for Sabah betrays the spirit of the 1963 Malaysia Agreement and forgets that without Sabah, there is no Malaysia

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s threat to withhold infrastructure development for Sabah betrays the spirit of the 1963 Malaysia Agreement and forgets that without Sabah, there is no Malaysia. Muhyiddin had threatened Sabahans that the Federal government could only give assistance to Sabah as far as what is obligated under the Federal Constitution, and Sabah would get less compared to previously, with a Warisan Plus-led Sabah government opposed to PN.

This ignores Article 1 of the Federal Constitution relating to the formation of Malaysia and the Cobbold Commission, as the precursor to the 1963 Malaysia Agreement. Lord Cobbold as Chairman stressed that Sabah and Sarawak are equal partners with Peninsular Malaysia. How can Sabah be considered as an equal partner if the Prime Minister can threaten Sabahans to withhold promised development funding?

This is no different from the Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Zahidi bin Zainul Abidin cyber-bullying Veveonah Mosibin after she exposed the poor internet connectivity in rural Sabah by climbing a tree. Instead of resolving the problem of poor internet connectivity in rural Sabah, he called Veveonah a liar and wanting to make a name for herself. Sabahans can not allow themselves to be bullied by such disrespect and threats.

Sabahans should teach Muhyiddin a lesson by voting for Warisan Plus and Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, to send clear and unequivocal message that Sabahans decide who to choose as their government and Chief Minister. More importantly Sabahans will not submit to such threats and will unite to ensure that the spirit and letter of the Cobbold Commission and 1963 Malaysia Agreement is adhered to.

Muhyiddin must learn that just as without Sabah there is no Malaysia, similarly without Sabahans support, no one can be elected Chief Minister. How can Muhyiddin call himself “Abah Sabah” when he has done nothing for Sabah. This is another insult to Sabahans as if Sabahans are not qualified to be “Father of Sabah”? Sabahans not Muhyiddin decide who is to be Sabah Chief Minister.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kota Kinabalu and Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 21st September 2020