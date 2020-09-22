Hamzah Zainuddin should be sacked as Home Minster if he had threatened that he would not take action against illegal immigrants if Wilfred Tangau is not defeated and PBS Information chief Joniston not re-elected in Kiulu

Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin should be sacked as Home Minister if he had threatened that he would not take action against the illegal immigrants if Wilfred Tangau, the chairman of UPKO, is not defeated and the PBS Information chief, Joniston Bangkuai not re-elected in Kiulu State Assembly seat in the Sabah state general election.

To be fair to Hamzah, the Home Minister should be given a chance to clarify the matter.

But the question is whether the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, would dare to sack Hamzah, who is also the Bersatu secretary-general, considering the precarious political position of the Prime Minister, who is hanging on to the Prime Minister’s office for dear life.

Muhyiddin will lose the Prime Ministership if he sacks Hamzah – an indication of how weak Muhyiddin is as Prime Minister.

This is particularly the case as Hamzah’s abuse of power as Home Minister is for the purpose of persuading PBS to withdraw a few candidates in favour of Star and Jeffrey Kitingan to reduce the bitter infighting in the PN-BN-PBS “alliance within an alliance”.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Keningau on Tuesday, 22nd September 2020