As both the Pairin brothers have accused each other of selling out KDM interests on the issue of illegal immigrants, does the partial truce between PBS and Star mean that they now agree that both have betrayed the KDM constituencies?

With four days to go to polling, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) have finally reached a partial truce beginning in at least two state seats.

As both the Pairin brothers , Joseph and Jeffrey, have accused each other of selling out KDM (Kadazan, Dusun and Murut) interests on the issue of illegal immigrants, does the partial truce between PBS and Star mean that they now agree that they have both betrayed the KDM constituencies?

The second question is equally intriguing.

Both the Pairin brothers have accused each other of subservience to Malayan leaders and interests. Why then did they kowtow to their new boss from Malaya, the Home Minister, Hamzah Zainuddin?

If the two Pairin brother are genuine in wanting to protect the interests of the KDM communities and the Sabah people from the problem of illegal immigrants, they should join forces and tell Hamzah that he was very wrong to threaten that he, as Home Minister, would not take action against the illegal immigrants if UPKO chairman, Wilfred Tangau is not defeated in the Kiulu State Assembly seat so that the PBS Information chief Joniston Bangkuai could win.

Both Joseph and Jeffrey should have closed ranks in the interests of KDM community and all Sabahans to tell Hamzah that regardless who wins in the Sabah general election, the Federal Government should not abuse its powers and should carry out its duties and responsibilities with regard to the illegal immigrants.

It is sad to see Joseph and Jeffrey forming an united front to condone the gross abuse of powers and at the behest of the ambitious Home Minister, who is hoping to become Prime Minister soon.

Joseph Pairin has now conceded that Star is stronger than PBS in Tambunan and Bingkor – both of which can be described as the birthplaces of PBS.

Did Joseph reflect and contemplate what mistakes and wrongs PBS committed for PBS to forfeit public support in their birthplaces? How many more constituencies will Joseph and PBS concede superiority to Jeffrey and Star?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Bingkor on Tuesday, 22nd September 2020