Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraidah Kamaruddin should explain the sudden lost of RM5 million in the allocation given to Chinese New Villages this year

It is shocked to learn that Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin had on yesterday said a sum of RM80 million was allocated by the Ministry this year for purposes of Chinese New Villages. She should explain the sudden lost of RM5 million in allocation as the Parliament had in fact approved RM85 million for the same.

The RM85 million allocation towards the infrastructure development in Chinese New Village for year 2020 was announced in the presentation of 2020 Budget last year. The PH Government had allocated the same amount of RM85 million in its first budget for year 2019, marked an increase of RM10 million compared to the RM75 million allocation previously approved by the then BN Government for year 2018.

During the time of Pakatan Harapan’s governance, Chinese New Villages matters were given serious emphasis in term of development and allocations. Apart from increasing the total amount of allocation in year 2019 and 2020, we had also worked hard, through the appointed Pegawai Kemajuan Perkampungan (PKP) and New Villages Heads, to ensure that Projects are being carried out with utmost efficiency for the benefit of the villages.

It is sad to see that the infrastructure development projects in 613 New Villages and Fishery Villages are put hold due to the undemocratic change of government through the Sheraton Move in February. Zuraidah had admitted herself in Parliament earlier that only 56 out of 551 projects applied were approved citing the factors like change of government and Covid-19 pandemic. We are now moving into the end of September and 5th month of RMCO where economic sector reopened, certainly Covid-19 pandemic cannot be a reason that caused nearly 90% of the projects remain not approved.

We have yet to see the appointment of the New Villages Heads in the Perikatan-grabbed States of Perak, Kedah, Melaka dan Johore till todate. We have also yet to hear of the new appointment of 70 PKPs who will be in charge of co-ordinating the release of allocations and execution of the Projects in the New Villages.

Why is the delay? Is it due to the power play within the PN’s government especially between the Azmin-led PPBM pact and the existing Chinese base parties within BN?

Clearly, political factors and power play rise above all for PN Government. The welfare of New Villages is being abandoned and sidelined by the current PN regime.

Wong Kah Woh DAP CEC MEMBER & MP FOR IPOH TIMOR

Media statement by Wong Kah Woh in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 23rd September 2020