Visited Sabah political shrine of Tambunan when Anwar had his noon media conference that he has the numbers to become Prime Minister

I was visiting the Sabah political shrine of Tambunan when Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had his noon media conference that he had the numbers to become the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

I last met Anwar before I came to Sabah to compaign for Warisan Plus candidates in the Sabah state general election campaign when Anwar assured me that he was not contacting former UMNO leaders like Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi nor the PAS leadership in the attempt to regain the people’s mandate which was illegitimately robbed in the “Sheraton Move” conspiracy in February 2020 which toppled the 22-month Pakatan Harapan Government.

I have been in Sabah since Sept. 14 and have not been in contact with Anwar, and Anwar’s media conference today is as much a surprise to me as to anyone else.

A lot of political undercurrents are afoot in Malaysia, and the Sabah state general election on Saturday on Sept. 26 is only a forerunner to greater political developments at the national level.

It is no secret for instance that UMNO leaders want snap general election because they believe that with the tie-up with PAS, they are likely to regain control and even hegemony of the Federal Government as well as the premiership.

They have scant respect and regard for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister who, I am sure, is politically astute enough to know that he will be the first casualty in a snap general election as nobody would support him as Prime Minister after a snap poll.

Even in Bersatu, there are other political leaders eying the PM’s post.

But political events are changing rapidly.

UMNO may not find PAS so c-operative in its political machinations, because PAS leaders suddenly see themselves as “king-makers” in the political arena, and their political choices is just not confined to co-operation with UMNO, now that Muhyiddin and Bersatu are quite dependant on their co-operation for survival.

How political events will pan out after the Sabah state general election is very much an unchartered work-in-progress – with the outcome of the Sabah state general election on Saturday an important factor in the cauldron of political developments.

The immediate task is to ensure that in the Sabah state general election on Saturday, Warisan Plus can win not only to form the Sabah state government with Shafie Apdal as the Sabah Chief Minister, but to produce an electoral victory exceeding two-thirds State Assembly majority to end the culture of political frogs not only in Sabah but also in Malaysia.

I visited Tambunan as I was shocked that PBS had surrendered Tambunan to Star, although Tambunan was the sacred birthplace of PBS.

I have said I am not a member of PBS, but I felt somewhat shocked and angry that the PBS leadership had gone so low that it was prepared to surrender its political shrine for the sake of a few State Assembly seats – which is a far cry from PBS’ great days in the 1980s.

In 1984, Joseph Pairin Kitingan was forced to resign as Sabah State Assemblyman, forcing the holding of what was a historic Tambunan by-election, coupled with a Tambunan Declaration, where the ordinary voters of Tambunan became national heroes democratically opposing a most oppressive and cruel Sabah State Government.

Joseph polled 3,685 votes defeating the Berjaya candidate who polled a miserable 637 votes.

In 1985 and 1986, I championed Joseph Pairin and PBS inside and outside Parliament and I felt a sense of political shock and betrayal that the PBS leadership could surrender the PBS shrine of Tambunan to gain a few State Assembly seats in the 2020 Sabah state general election.

Joseph Pairin had two opportunities firstly as Chief Minister for 10 year from 1985 to 1994 and secondly as Deputy Chief Minister for 15 years from 2004 to 2018, but he failed to resolve the long-standing issues of corruption, illegal immigrants and freedom of religion which were the causes for the formation of PBS.

Instead, by becoming Deputy Chief Minister to an UMNO Chief Minister, he ended the system of rotation of Chief Minister among the three major communities, with the KDM being treated most unfairly in the process.

Now, PBS has surrendered its political shrine Tambunan.

What is most important in Saturday’s election is to underline the importance that principles and public interest must drive politics and not personal or party interests.

I am very disappointed that today’s Cabinet meeting has failed to take the important decision to make the Keningau Batu Sumpah and its three pledges of freedom of religion, land as a state matter and the perpetual protection of adat istiadat as agenda for the Special Committee on MA63 which was announced by Muhyiddin in Sibu on Malaysia Day.

PBS can come and go, but the interests of the ordinary people must always prevail – and this is why there must be united and solid support for Warisan Plus candidates on Saturday.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Speech by Lim Kit Siang at the Sarawak general election ceramah at New Star Café, Keningau for the Warisan Plus candidates for Bingkor and Liawan on Wednesday, 23rd September 2020