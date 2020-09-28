Rivers are sources of life

In conjunction with the World Rivers Day, it is good that we take some time to reflect on the importance of rivers as sources of life.

Each person on this planet needs access to a minimum of 20 to 50 litres of water daily to sustain life. The United Nations General Assembly has recognised “the right to safe and clean drinking water and sanitation as a human right that is essential for the full enjoyment of life and all human rights”.

However, Malaysia lacks behind the fulfillment of this basic human right, despite being a tropical nation enjoying some of the heaviest rainfall on earth.

What is the problem?

Though we have more than 150 river systems that flow more than 38,000 km, we have constant challenges to ensuring rivers are not polluted. There are discrepancies and disconnects in jurisdictional enforcement over the rivers. In the absence of clarity in laws and guidelines, different government agencies often clash over jurisdictions. Consequently, the quality of waters in the rivers continue to suffer.

The district of Bentong, which is fame for the multitudes of rivers, rolling hills and waterfalls, is undergoing rapid development due to its proximity to Klang Valley. This district also supplies drinking water to the heavy populace through its major river and water catchment areas in Kelau Dam, Karak. This is Pahang-Selangor Raw Water Transfer plant that was completed in 2015. This plant will pump approximately 2million litres of fresh water per day to Langat 2 project in Selangor.

Under the state of Pahang constitution, rivers are under the control of the state authority. In light of the importance of Pahang and Bentong rivers, the Pahang state government should seriously consider setting up an agency or river board to ensure effective and holistic management of water resources in the state. This agency can model after Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (Selangor Water Management Board) or LUAS that was formed based on state Enactment in 1999. This agency has been given the legal position and authority for it to manage, enforce and monitor over the rivers and water catchment areas of the state of Selangor, which include river banks, all surface waters, lakes and ponds (including mines).

With the formation of Pahang Water Management Board, this agency not only can stop present river pollution activities, but to formulate policies to prevent future pollution. Guidelines will be given to local councils to implement in their respective local plans in the permissible development zones viz-a-viz proximity to river banks and its tributaries. Prevention is always better than cure.

Monitoring and enforcement agencies under the Water Management Board should also be given KPI targets based on water quality, with specific goals of preservation and improvement over targeted periods.

Only with concrete action can our rivers have a chance of regaining the freshness they once had. The State of Pahang has the capacity and example to follow. Now it is to take action.

Wong Tack MP for Bentong

Media statement by Wong Tack in Bentong on Monday, 28th September 2020