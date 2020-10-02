Our deepest condolences to V. K Liew’s bereaved family for their loss

Am deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of my ex-Cabinet colleague V. K Liew. He is not only a friend but a fellow fighter for truth and justice for Sabah and Malaysia. He was serious about his Ministerial duties but he never forgot his duty to his beloved state Sabah.

He was proud of the unity and harmony amongst different religions and ethnic groups prevailing in Sabah that must be defended against the racists and religious extremists. His accomplishments as Minister of Law were many but the most notable one, was when he tried in Parliament to restore and reinstate the status of Sabah and Sarawak on an equal footing with Peninsular Malaysia in the Federal Constitution. Even though PH could not obtain the required 2/3 majority, at least there were Sabah and Sarawak Ministers like VK Liew who were willing to fight for their state.

On a personal note, VK Liew was a warm and generous, devoted husband and family man. Our deepest condolences to his bereaved family for their loss. This is a loss not only to Sabah but to Malaysia as well. We salute VK by committing to complete what he set out to accomplish for unity in Sabah and Malaysia. God Bless His Soul. Rest In Peace.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Condolence message by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 2nd October 2020