Does Noor Hisham’s advice to those returning from Sabah general election campaign to complete 14-day home quarantine even if tested negative for Covid apply to the Prime Minister?

The Director-General of Health, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has advised all those returning from Sabah general election campaign to Peninsular Malaysia to complete 14-day home quarantine even if they are tested negative for Covid-19.

Does this advice apply to the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who this morning chaired a special National Security Council meeting on Covid-19 in Putrajaya?

Does it apply to all Ministers and Deputy Ministers, as well as all Perikatan Nasional and Barisan Nasional leaders who had campaigned in Sabah?

Let me declare that I have been tested negative for Covid 19 on my return from Sabah but am undergoing home quarantine for 14 days.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Saturday, 3rd October 2020