Does Noor Hisham’s advice to those returning from Sabah general election campaign to complete 14-day home quarantine even if tested negative for Covid apply to the Prime Minister?

The Director-General of Health, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has advised all those returning from Sabah general election campaign to Peninsular Malaysia to complete 14-day home quarantine even if they are tested negative for Covid-19.
Does this advice apply to the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who this morning chaired a special National Security Council meeting on Covid-19 in Putrajaya?
Does it apply to all Ministers and Deputy Ministers, as well as all Perikatan Nasional and Barisan Nasional leaders who had campaigned in Sabah?
Let me declare that I have been tested negative for Covid 19 on my return from Sabah but am undergoing home quarantine for 14 days.