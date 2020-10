Muhyiddin’s assurance that there would be “no double standards” over Covid-19 SOP would be more convincing if he had explained what has happened to the long-standing breach of quarantine SOP by the Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister on July 7

The Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddih Yassin’s assurance in his Facebook live address that there would be “no double standards” over Covid-19 SOP would be convincing if he had explained what has happened to the long-standing breach of quarantine SOP by the Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Khairuddin Aman Razali on his return from Turkey on July 7.

Malaysians are still waiting for the Prime Minister to show leadership and example in Khairuddin’s case.

How long must Malaysians wait?

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 6th October 2020