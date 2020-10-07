Support for proposal by Andrew Khoo that in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, a Warisan candidate should take the seat uncontested

I support the proposal by the Co-Chairman of the Bar Council’s Constitutional Law Committee Andrew Khoo who urged political parties to stay out of the coming Batu Sapi polls and allow a Warisan candidate to take the seat uncontested for the sake of the health and safety of the electorate in the constituency, which is located in Sandakan, as well as for the sake of the people of Sabah and Malaysia.

The Bar Council’s constitutional law committee co-chair said a Warisan candidate winning uncontested would preserve the status quo in Parliament.

Khoo said politicians from both sides of the divide should put aside their differences to show they care about the Covid-19 surge currently faced by the rakyat.

“By not contesting the seat, it will do away with the need for campaigning and voting, and will very likely help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“This will also be one way that Malaysians, and Sabahans in particular, can honour the life and work of the late Liew Vui Keong, and all that he contributed to our nation.”

I fully agree with Andrew Khoo as the just-concluded Sabah state general election had caused a third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia and turned Sabah into a hotspot state, whose borders would be fully closed from October 12 to Oct. 25 with travel allowed only under special circumstances.

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was caused by the Sheraton Move resulting in a backdoor national government in March while the third wave was caused by backdoor politicians masterminding the downfall of the Sabah government by engineering the dropping of all 46 corruption charges against a former Sabah Chief Minister and the frog-jumping of 13 Sabah State Assembly members.

Let Malaysia show the world that political leaders in Malaysia are capable of learning from the mistakes of the past and can be inspirational examples to rally the people regardless of party politics in a single-minded effort to win the war against the Covid-19 virus by agreeing to allow the Warisan candidate to win the Batu Sapi by-election uncontested.

The ball is now in the court of Perikatan Nasional, Barisan Nasional and PBS.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Wednesday, 7th October 2020