I hope the release of the NEGATIVE result will put to rest the smearing and defamatory statements spread by SUPP on me, intending to create anxiety and fear amongst the people

I have been tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE by the Jabatan Kesihatan Negeri Sarawak on 2-10-2020 upon my return from Kuala Lumpur. Attached is a copy of my Test Results issued by the Jabatan Kesihatan Negeri Sarawak showing that I have been tested NEGATIVE to Covid-19.

I would like to express my sincere thanks to the medical staff and the front-liners for their strong commitment and professionalism in handling the matter. Rest assured that DAP Sarawak is with you in our fight together against the pandemic.

I hope the release of the NEGATIVE result will put to rest the smearing and defamatory statements spread by SUPP on me, intending to create anxiety and fear amongst the people. In fact, as the Government of the day and having its leaders amongst the members of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, SUPP has access to my test results anytime. Yet, despite that my NEGATIVE test result was out on 4-10-2020, the SUPP continued to lie to

the people and create fear by insinuating that I am infected and can be infectious, thereby unnecessarily creating unease and anxiety amongst the people.

What the SUPP is doing is not constructive to the fight against Covid-19 and it is merely abusing its position as the ruling party to spread rumours and fake news, even though I have complied fully the SOP set down by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee. The SUPP’s irresponsible act will only hamper and disrupt the genuine efforts of the Ministry of Health and the front-liners to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The fight against Covid-19 must be a non-partisan fight and it is a fight by the people as a whole regardless of race, religion, language and political affiliation. DAP Sarawak has been and will continue to give full co-operation to the Ministry of Health in our fight against the

Covid-19 pandemic and comply with all directives issued.

Let us work together to overcome this crisis.

Chong Chieng Jen DAP Sarawak Chairman

Media statement by Chong Chieng Jen in Kuching on Wednesday, 7th October 2020