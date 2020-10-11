Call on Muhyiddin to summon an emergency zoom meeting of Cabinet to channel all resources to combat the third wave of Covid-19 pandemic in Sabah

Who cannot be moved after reading the anonymous Open Letter to the Prime Minister by one of the Health Ministry specialists and published by Malaysiakini.

As the specialist wrote:

“The many months of hard work since the first movement control order (MCO) has been taken for granted and thrown away! We have hit a record-breaking daily case number of 691 on Oct 6.

“There are currently 3,439 positive cases in Malaysia, out of which 1,901 (55 percent) – more than half are from Sabah.

“From Sept 1 to Oct 10, Sabah has had 3,423 cases – this is a shocking 22 percent of the 15,096 cases Malaysia has had from the beginning! There have been 21 deaths which is 13.5 percent of the total of 152 deaths so far.”

I endorse the specialist’s call to the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to “wake up” and to stop ignoring the advice from the Health Ministry and to ensure that Ministers and many top officials follow the SOP or to haul up the VIPs who do not comply with the SOP including removing them from office.

Will Muhyiddin start with the Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister, Khairruddin Aman Razali?

Muhyiddin should summon an emergency zoom meeting of the Cabinet to channel all resource to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in Sabah.

The specialist complained that there is “a lack of empathy and real action from the top administration of the country, resulting in ignorance towards the true situation on the ground”, warning that “many centres in Sabah will run out of PPE soon” and that Covid-19 allowances for healthcare workers at the frontlines should be given out during this period and not months after.

Will the Prime Minister act?

While all Sabahans and Malaysians wish the Sabah Chief Minister, Hajiji Mohd Noor the best and swift recovery as he is stricken with Covid-19 and is in hospital, it is clear at this hour of Covid-19 crisis in Sabah, he cannot lead from hospital.

Who is now running the Sabah state government must be immediately announced – whether he is Deputy Chief Minister Bung Mohtar, Jeffrey or Joachim.

Even more important, a Sabah Health Minister must be immediately appointed to lead the Sabah state mobilisation campaign against the Covid-19 pandemic. This is not the time for the Sabah state government to be headless.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement (2) by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Sunday, 11th October 2020