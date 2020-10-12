Those returning from KL, Selangor, or Putrajaya should voluntarily self-quarantine for 14 days

The government has announced that Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and Putrajaya will be placed under Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) from 14 October onwards.

Indeed, this is a necessary step due to the escalating number of cases in those states.

This decision, however, may increase the risk of Covid-19 spreading more widely to other states.

There are millions of people working in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, and Putrajaya who have their hometown in other states. Now, they may start rushing out from Klang Valley to go back to their hometown before the CMCO begins, in order to avoid the restrictions.

I understand that it would be difficult for the government to control such movements out of Klang Valley before the CMCO begins. Therefore, I urge everyone to play their part and be socially responsible in our fight against Covid-19.

As far as possible, those without any urgent or unavoidable matters should remain in Klang Valley instead of returning to their home state. For those who must return to their hometown, they should voluntarily self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

Such actions may cause inconvenience, but I believe it is necessary to be cautious to not worsen the situation.

Everyone has a role to play, and we must collectively do our best to put Covid-19 under control again.

Khoo Poay Tiong MP FOR KOTA MELAKA

Media statement by Khoo Poay Tiong in Malacca on Monday, 12th October 2020