Khairuddin should be referred to the Committee of Privileges when Parliament meets on Nov. 2 for violating Covid-19 SOP and threatening the health and lives of MPs with his wilful attendance of Parliament on July 13, 14 and 16 when he should be on 14-day home quarantine

The Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister, Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali should be referred to the Committee of Privileges when Parliament meets on November 2, 2020 for violating the Covid-19 SOP and threatening the health and lives of Members of Parliament with his wilful attendance of Parliament on July 13, 14 and 16 when he should be on 14-day home quarantine on his return from Turkey on July 7.

Will the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin move such a motion?

Or is Muhyiddin being held to ransom by Khairuddin and other PAS Ministers and Deputy Ministers, as the Muhyiddin government will fall if PAS withdraws support, especially at a time when UMNO is mulling to quit the Perikatan Nasional government and wants a new deal?

It is a pathetic spectacle so see the Khairuddin investigation papers being treated like a shuttlecock between the police and the Attorney-General’s chambers.

It does the Police no credit whatsoever that there is no decision yet on Khairuddin’s case although the police started investigations some nine weeks ago over a simple open-and-shut case!

If the Police are unable to competently complete its investigations into the case, so that the Attorney-General’s Chambers Prosecution Division could make a decision, how are Malaysians expect to have confidence in the police on more complicated cases?

Muhyiddin took one whole week before commenting on Khairuddin’s Ministerial misdemeanour, saying that no one is exempted from the law, and that it is up to the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take appropriate action.

Is he not concerned that no action had been taken on the Khairuddin case although it is now more than three months after the Minister’s violation of the Covid-19 quarantine SOP on July 7?

In the circumstances, the question whether Muhyiddin is being held to ransom by Khairuddin and the other PAS leaders not to take any action or they will withdraw support for the Muhyiddin Government is a pertinent and valid one which deserves an answer.

At a time when the Covid-19 epidemic is regarded as the nation’s foremost problem, as well as globally as worldwide over 39 million people have been infected and over 1.1 million people had been killed by Covid-19, no Minister who violated the Covid-19 SOP has the moral authority to remain in the Cabinet.

Has PAS no other MP to replace Khairuddin as Minister for Plantation Industries and Commodities?

I have given notice that I will raise the issue of Khairuddin’s violation of the Covid-19 quarantine SOP in the November meeting of Parliament.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Friday, 16th October 2020