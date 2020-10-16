The Government must step up its game in protecting our police frontliners who put their lives at risk everyday so that we can all be safe

I refer to The Malaysian Insight report dated 15 October 2020 “A Total of 147 policemen have been infected with Covid-19 as of October 13, with the Kuala Lumpur contingent recording the highest number of cases, said Bukit Aman.”

With the surge of cases among police personnel and their community, it is high time for the Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin to look into improving the welfare of policemen. This includes ensuring that their work stations and housing facilities are not congested. Can our policemen practically apply the Covid-19 SOP by practising social distancing in their current workstation? Many police stations and their housing quarters are found wanting.

I urge the Home Minister to also ensure that adequate protective gears including thermal scanners, face masks and hand sanitisers are sufficiently provided for our police force at their work stations and also when they are on duty at various mobile stations.

Protecting our frontliners is an important component in this fight against Covid-19. As such, the Government must step up its game in protecting our police frontliners who put their lives at risk everyday so that we can all be safe.

https://www.themalaysianinsight.com/s/278483

Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan MP for Segambut

Media statement by Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 16th October 2020