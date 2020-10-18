It is absurd for Najib to ask DAP to come clean on Sabah snap polls where the original sin was committed by Musa Aman from Sabah UMNO who tried to overthrow the Warisan-led Sabah state government

I am amused to read Najib’s statement which asked DAP to come clean on Sabah snap polls which caused the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Najib said former UMNO Chief Minister Musa Aman who led a group against Warisan’s leadership, had never wanted state elections to take place and he had tried to stop the state elections three times in court, but unsuccessful, and it was the PH leadership which supported the Sabah snap poll called by Warisan’s President Shafie Apdal.

Najib is using twisted logic to justify the crooked move by Musa Aman to form a backdoor government in Sabah, which sparked the Sabah state elections and caused the spread of the pandemic. How can he put the blame on the DAP?

If Sabah snap polls have caused the spread of the pandemic, then the one whose action that trigerred the polls was Musa Aman of Sabah UMNO. Musa Aman’s move to form a backdoor government was the “original sin” which resulted in the spread of the covid pandemic from Sabah to the whole of Malaysia. It seems to have started with UMNO supreme council members such as Mohd Razlan Rafii, UMNO deputy youth chief Shahril Hamdan and others.

Prior to this statement, Najib had said UMNO should drop support for Bersatu because UMNO is being blamed for the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia. as a result of the Sabah state election.

He has blamed the National Security Council (NSC) for rejecting the suggestion from the UMNO Health Minister, Dr. Adham Baba, who has suggested the implementation of mandatory quarantine on all those returning from Sabah after the state elections.

Najib also blamed the Bersatu’s Home Affairs Minister Hamzah Zainuddin for not properly isolating prisoners or observing the standard operating procedures (SOP), which caused the clusters in several detention centres in Kedah, Perak and Penang.

Now, it becomes obvious why Najib suddenly switched the blame of the pandemic from Bersatu to DAP. Is it because UMNO is negotiating for greater power from Prime Minister Muhyiddin, including seeking to free himself from a series of court cases related to 1MDB?

While Najib asks DAP to come clean on the Sabah snap polls, is he prepared to come clean on the 1MDB scandal, which caused the loss of billion of ringgit from the Malaysian people?

Teresa Kok Suh Sim MP for Seputeh

Media statement by Teresa Kok Suh Sim in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 18th October 2020