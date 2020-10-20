Urge the Minister MP Datuk Seri Maximus Johnity Ongkili and Deputy Minister of Sabah and Sarawak Affairs to explain to the people the progress made under their Ministry in terms of restoring our rights under MA63

I urge the Minister MP Datuk Seri Maximus Johnity Ongkili and Deputy Minister of Sabah and Sarawak Affairs to explain to the people the progress made under their Ministry in terms of restoring our rights under MA63 as well as development and socio-economic advancement of those in Sabah and Sarawak until now.

This is among the few questions that I have submitted to Parliament for the upcoming Parliament session scheduled from 2nd November 2020- 15th December 2020.

I strongly believe that this is an issue of public interest as the people would want to monitor and know the report card of this Ministry on long-standing issues that has deprived Sabah & Sarawak of what is rightfully ours.

We do not want this Ministry to be formed purely as an attempt to shore up political support for this unstable Perikatan Nasional(PN) government but not producing any tangible results for the people.

Fact of the matter, on the 13th March 2020, the Minister, YB Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili even said that one of his main tasks is to solve issues on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) within six months.

Since then, more than 6 months have passed and even in the last Parliament session, no legislations or even amendments were passed with regards to MA63.

Even in July 2020, YB Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, the Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister from Sarawak claims that there were discussion between the state and federal governments on matters related to one-third representation in Parliaments for Sabah & Sarawak, and even said that there will be an announcement in September 2020 about the matter.

However, until now, we have not heard any of such announcement yet and little are known on what had been discussed in that committee.

On the contrary, the PN government instead decided to put the Special Cabinet Committee on MA63 report that was done under the PH government under Official Secrets Act(OSA) even though 17 out of the 21 items were agreed upon, and even shelved the formation of MA63 parliamentary select committee that was agreed upon to monitor the implementation of the said agreements.

All these concerns are not just the rights of Sabah & Sarawak, but also has an important effect on the understanding of our current federation. Our rights and the spirit of the formation of Malaysia should not be treated as if it can cause national harm or disorder for it to be placed under OSA.

That is why, I strongly believe that the progress of the Ministry must be made known as we do not want a window-dressing Ministry, drawing hard-earned tax-payers money with nothing to show.

They cannot use Covid-19 as an excuse as while all the necessary Ministries focused on the handling the pandemic, the other Ministries can continue to function and push for necessary reforms under its jurisdiction.

On top of this, I have also submitted question with regards to healthcare, education, the economy, PR1MA and the government’s response to Covid-19 after getting multiple feedbacks from my constituents.

Will play my responsibility to best represent the voices of Bandar Kuching in the upcoming Parliamentary session.

Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen MP FOR BANDAR KUCHING

Media statement by Dr. Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen in Kuching on Tuesday, 20th October 2020