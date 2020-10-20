MAHATHIR MOHAMMAD? REALLY?

Titles mean a lot. This one does.

This man resigned as Prime Minister. He says he did so because he purportedly did not have the majority at the material time. Never mind that he didn’t bother to consult his government or cabinet.

He did it his way.

Now, he wants to be PM again.

As a Malaysian I must ask myself, isn’t there anybody else?

Are we going to appoint the same person who promised the country that he will pass over the baton to Anwar Ibrahim at some point but to tell us today that he is wrong for the country?

Why tell us that if you thought he was suitable then?

To win votes?

The same man who promised all those reforms only to tell us he never thought he would have won the elections?

I used to believe him.

Today he is dead bent on a government without Anwar, which begs the question: why did you lie in the past, promising him the throne?

I respect what you have done in the past.

You destroyed the judiciary, put countless people inside because they went against you.

Remember the Internal Security Act (ISA)?

I regret ever working with you. You are why this country is today.

You are why this country needs reform.

And today you say you want to “save the country “?

You’re the last person who can.

Ramkarpal Singh CHAIRMAN, DAP NATIONAL LEGAL BUREAU & MP FOR BUKIT GELUGOR

Media statement by Ramkarpal Singh in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 20th October 2020