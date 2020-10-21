In one fell swoop, the AGC has destroyed all public trust and confidence in its integrity and independence with its NFA decision on the case of the PAS Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister

In one fell swoop, the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has destroyed all public trust and confidence in its integrity and independence with its NFA decision on the case of the PAS Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister, Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali with regard to his violation of the Covid-19 quarantine SOP on his return from Turkey with his entourage on July 7, 2020.

One of the tasks of the 22-month administration of the Pakatan Harapan Government after the 14th General Election on May 9, 2018 was to restore public trust and confidence in the integrity, professionalism and independence of key national institutions and it is very painful that see such work being undone by the backdoor government which illegitimately toppled the Pakatan Harapan government in the infamous Sheraton Move conspiracy.

The Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin promised in a televised address on Oct. 6 that anyone who breaks the Covid-19 SOP will face action.

He said: “Forgive me if ‘Abah’ starts using the cane (rotan)!”

Where is Abah’s cane?

Muhyiddin declared that there were no double standards in Covid-19 quarantine rules.

Muhyiddin was right. There are no double standards but there are triple standards with PAS Ministers put on a special pedestal in the Perikatan Nasional government, as the withdrawal of PAS support at a time when the UMNO leadership is mulling over support of the PN government would lead to its immediate downfall.

Patriotic Malaysians cry for Malaysia!

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Wednesday, 21st October 2020