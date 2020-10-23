Accepting Eddin Khoo’s invitation to join the UEC Task Force

I find it shocking that the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) task force chairperson Eddin Khoo released a statement saying that the report is still yet to be completed.

In his previous media statement, ranging between July 2020 to September 2020, he mentioned several deadlines for submitting the said report. However, not once did he even mention that the report was not ready.

In fact, in one of his interviews with Malaysiakini, published on July 20, he told Malaysiakini that; “Everything is ready, I am waiting for the right time to submit it.”

https://www.malaysiakini.com/news/535277

Frankly, I thought the report was ready since the end of last year or early this year. That was why I took the initiative to discuss this with the then acting Education Minister during one of our meetings, whom had at that point of time, agreed to meet the task force in either end of February or early March. Well, but of course we already knew what had happened after the ‘historical’ Sheraton Move.

Nonetheless, I am honoured and very excited to join the task force, as reported by Nanyang Siang Pau on October 21. I hope, PN especially MCA will not have any objection for me to join the task force.

https://www.enanyang.my/文教/“报告不止一两页”-邱武英挑战张念群加入特委会

Ironically enough, however, the Minister of Education’s written parliamentary reply sent to me on August 6 stated that the task force was effectively dissolved in February 29. This was due to the tenure was not extended in February as required in the terms of reference. But I believe Eddin will be able to resolve this technical issue with MOE amicably.

https://www.malaymail.com/news/malaysia/2020/08/07/minister-says-yet-to-get-uec-report-from-task-force-that-no-longer-exists/1891723

Looking forward to receiving the notice to join the next task force meeting.

Teo Nie Ching MP for Kulai

Media statement by Teo Nie Ching in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, 23rd October 2020