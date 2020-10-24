1,228 Covid-19 cases raises too many unanswered questions

The significant jump in Covid-19 cases today raises important questions that the Health Ministry must address immediately as a matter of duty to

the people.

Most importantly, where are these 1,228 people who have been infected being held?

Are they held in hospitals or are they quarantined at home?

We are entitled to this information as concerned citizens who are trying to do our best to curb the spread of the virus.

KKM must also address why there has been no indication that numbers were increasing this rapidly, surely KKM would have had this information and could have warned the nation during its daily press conferences?

Incredulously, the sudden surge in numbers come just as rumours are rife that the government is about to declare a national Emergency.

KKM, should be apolitical and provide this information so that citizens can avoid places housing the growing number of infected patients. KKM should also explain why the sudden surge has been happening despite Malaysians obeying the directives and SOPs put forth by the government. What is going on?

Malaysians need a truthful government and not one that is bent on staying in power through undemocratic means.

The government must be fair in noting that Malaysian had combated in the spread of Covid-19 and in July we recorded several days of zero cases.

We can do it again without the grave economic consequences attached with declaring a national emergency.

KKM must be more transparent about the sudden spike in cases and make Malaysians feel at ease again. Countries with a more severe number of cases are coping, we should be able to as well.

The Prime Minister must not make Malaysians pay for the lack of support he and his government commands currently. We do not deserve chaos and panic to reign supreme.

Declaring an emergency will not do anything to combat Covid-19 but just give the Prime Minister supreme power over the country.

M Kula Segaran DAP National Vice Chairman & MP for Ipoh Barat

Media statement by M Kula Segaran in Ipoh on Saturday, 24th October 2020