Constitutional monarchy proves to be an important bulwark of parliamentary democracy in Malaysia

Malaysians from all walks of life thank the Yang di Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah for deciding not to declare a state of emergency after a special meeting with Malay Rulers today.

The system of constitutional monarchy has proven that it is an important bulwark of parliamentary democracy in Malaysia.

All Malaysians, especially the 221 Members of Parliament , must now unite to forge an “all-of-government” and “whole-of society” war against the third wave of the Covid-19 epidemic in Malaysia.

The latest report, showing a reduction of 465 Covid-19 infections (yesterday’s reported 823 Covid-19 cases as compared to 1,288 cases the previous day) should be an encouragement to frontliners and all Malaysians to redouble their efforts to flatten the curve of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in Malaysia.

Special attention must be given to Sabah as it is the epicentre of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All MPs must be single-minded to ensure that we must save lives and livelihoods in this “once-in-a-century” catastrophe of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Sunday, 25th October 2020