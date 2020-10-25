Hollow words, Azmin Ali

IF you really scrutinise Azmin Ali’s words, you would think they were hastily scrambled together just to try and make an argument.

Well, someone please tell him that he failed miserably.

It’s not the federal Opposition that has sowed “fear and resentment among the rakyat rather than joining the government’s efforts to battle the pandemic”.

That credit goes solely to the government led by Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

The possibility of Perikatan Nasional calling for an emergency, partial or otherwise, has caused panic and anger amongst the people.

Not to mention that it’s totally unnecessary as we have managed the pandemic well until the recent spikes in cases, caused primarily by the flouting of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) during the Sabah elections, just to make things easier for ruling politicians.

Even then, these cases were quickly identified and isolated.

And so, it didn’t take Malaysians five seconds to realise that the recent plan to call for an emergency is to ensure Muhyiddin and politicians such as Azmin can hold on to their jobs.

But guess what Azmin, if that happens, we will end up kissing goodbye to the remnants of democracy that we have been hanging on to.

It would centralise power even more that now. It would crash the stock market because the move would send a clear signal that Muhyiddin is weak and terrified of losing the top job. It would create huge uncertainty and paint the country as being politically unstable.

And yes Azmin, this would all add up to a dictatorial government.

So, it’s not the Opposition that has rubbished the “sacrifices and selfless efforts of our frontliners who have toiled day and night” but rather you, the Prime Minister and everyone else who is in, on this plan just so you can still have power.

It must be really difficult for Azmin now to think that Muhyiddin may be forced to throw in the towel.

The once celebrated Selangor Menteri Besar is not wanted by UMNO and won’t be able to even flirt with the possibility of rejoining PKR.

So, yes I do understand the need to hurriedly put out a text just because Azmin needs to say something in the hope it buys him extra time.

Charles Santiago MP FOR KLANG

Media statement by Charles Santiago in Klang on Sunday, 25th October 2020