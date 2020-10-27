Reminder to Annuar Musa to prioritise governance and the interests of the people in Kuala Lumpur

We read with great interest the continuous political tweets by Annuar Musa, the FT Minister in relation to Perikatan Nasional’s bid for an emergency declaration.
We wish to highlight that since his appointment as FT Minister in March 2020, he has not called for a single meeting with KL MPs to discuss issues related to governance in Kuala Lumpur. This is despite requests being made in the last Parliamentary sitting by KL MPs.
We wish to remind Annuar Musa to prioritise governance and the interests of the people in Kuala Lumpur. A good start would be to call for a meeting to discuss next year’s budget affecting constituencies in Kuala Lumpur. Annuar Musa should also reinstate the regular Majlis Menteri (established by former FT Minister Khalid Samad) to have a good grasp of issues in Kuala Lumpur, failing which one can only conclude that Annuar Musa is placing the welfare and well-being of KL folks his last priority.
Tan Kok Wai
MP for Cheras
Fong Kui Lun
MP for Bukit Bintang
Teresa Kok Suh Sim
MP for Seputeh
Dr Tan Yee Kew
MP for Wangsa Maju
Lim Lip Eng
MP for Kepong
Fahmi Fadzil
MP for Lembah Pantai
Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad
MP for Setiawangsa
P. Prabakaran
MP for Batu
Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan
MP for Segambut