Reminder to Annuar Musa to prioritise governance and the interests of the people in Kuala Lumpur

We read with great interest the continuous political tweets by Annuar Musa, the FT Minister in relation to Perikatan Nasional’s bid for an emergency declaration.

We wish to highlight that since his appointment as FT Minister in March 2020, he has not called for a single meeting with KL MPs to discuss issues related to governance in Kuala Lumpur. This is despite requests being made in the last Parliamentary sitting by KL MPs.

We wish to remind Annuar Musa to prioritise governance and the interests of the people in Kuala Lumpur. A good start would be to call for a meeting to discuss next year’s budget affecting constituencies in Kuala Lumpur. Annuar Musa should also reinstate the regular Majlis Menteri (established by former FT Minister Khalid Samad) to have a good grasp of issues in Kuala Lumpur, failing which one can only conclude that Annuar Musa is placing the welfare and well-being of KL folks his last priority.

Tan Kok Wai

MP for Cheras

Fong Kui Lun

MP for Bukit Bintang

Teresa Kok Suh Sim

MP for Seputeh

Dr Tan Yee Kew

MP for Wangsa Maju

Lim Lip Eng

MP for Kepong

Fahmi Fadzil

MP for Lembah Pantai

Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad

MP for Setiawangsa

P. Prabakaran

MP for Batu

Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan

MP for Segambut

Joint media statement by MPs in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, 27th October 2020