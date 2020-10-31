Muhyiddin should advise Hajiji not to violate the Yang di Pertuan Agong’s advice to stop politicking and to end discriminating against Opposition voters by ensuring that the RM2 million allocated for food in Penampang is given to all voters regardless of politics

The Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin should advise the Sabah Chief Minister and Bersatu chief in Sabah, Hajiji Mohd Noor not to violate the Yang di Pertuan Agong’s advice to stop politicking and to end discriminating against Opposition voters by ensuring that the RM2 million allocated for food in Penampang is given to all voters regardless of politics.

The Hajiji Sabah State Government should be advised not to spoil the possibility of launching a “all-of-government” and “whole-of-society” approach and mindset to fight the war against the Covid-19 pandemic.

DAP Sabah State Assemblywoman for Kepayan Jannie Lasimbang has complained of discrimination by the Sabah State Government with regard to the $2 million allocation for food for Penampang, and she had to rely on donations from local groups like the Pacos Trust and the Touching Live club to get around 200 food baskets to meet residents’ requests for help.

She also established her own team called the Kapayan Foodbank group and would be distributing 326 more food baskets to vulnerable groups there next week.

Lasimbang said many of her poor constituents are lamenting that the Gabungsan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government appears to be inefficient, slow and uncaring.

Drawing comparison to the previous Warisan-led Sabah government, Lasimbang said the Kapayan state assembly office was able to distribute 13,000 food baskets to the local constituency at a cost of RM600,000.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media comment by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, 31st October 2020