All DAP MPs will comply with the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee’s (SDMC) SOP for the general public of Sarawak and not resort to seek exemption provided for the VIPs or those on official duties.

The SDMC has 2 sets of SOPs, one for the general public and one for those VIPs attending official duties in the State.

For the general public, all those who return from West Malaysia will have to be subject to 14-day quarantine, whereas for those on official duties, they are exempted from the 14-day quarantine restrictions subject to certain procedures to be complied.

Though attending Parliament sitting is one of those official duties that is allowed the 14-day exemption, DAP MPs who attend Parliament sitting will not avail themselves with such exemption.

We believe, comparing the 2 SOPs, those subject to the 14-day quarantine SOP will have a lesser chance of infecting others and spreading the Covid-19 virus.

Therefore, as the current budget session of the Parliament sitting will start from 2-11-2020 till 15-12-2020 (7 weeks of sitting on Monday till Thursday with the exception of the Friday Budget Day), so long as the 14-day quarantine is applicable to the general public of Sarawak, the DAP

MPs will remain in Kuala Lumpur throughout the duration and will not be back in their respective constituencies during weekends.

At the end of the session, if the 14-day quarantine SOP is still applicable to the general public of Sarawak, the DAP MPs will also comply with such quarantine SOP till the 14-day quarantine period. We will not treat ourselves differently from any common Sarawakian.

Meanwhile, the DAP MPs will continue to serve their constituents through their assistants in the respective constituencies. The DAP MPs can also be contacted through their phones and Whatsapp any time.

For the ease of the general public, the following are the phone numbers of the DAP MPs:

Chong Chieng Jen — 017-2288221 Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen — 018-7708354 Oscar Ling Chai Yaw — 019-8581085 Alice Lau Kiong Yieng — 019-8873677 Wong Ling Biu — 013-8180111 Mordi Bimol — 016-8947974

Chong Chieng Jen DAP Sarawak Chairman

Media statement by Chong Chieng Jen in Kuching on Saturday, 31st October 2020