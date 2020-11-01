UM should safeguard students’ freedom of speech and academic freedom Spaces should be provided for students to think and speak up

I urge the University of Malaya (UM) to safeguard academic freedom and freedom of speech of every varsity student. University of Malaya Association of New Youth (UMANY), a student group based in UM, posted on Facebook recently and opined that the YDPA should not interfere in national politics, and this statement had since been hotly discussed and commented. UM subsequently issued a response and said that it will thoroughly investigate the incident.

I was disappointed with the remarks made by the university. As students are the main stakeholders in the university, the university management should be guaranteeing students’ rights instead of becoming the echo chamber of the authority. Therefore, UM’s decision to investigate the students is seen as an act an act to suppress the students, to create white terror within the campus, as well as to curtail students’ critical thinking.

UM’s response to this incident not only suppressed students’ freedom of speech and academic freedom, but also demonstrated that the university did not respect the autonomy of the university itself. A university’s conviction in defending academic freedom and freedom of speech should not be compromised due to societal pressure. Before educating students to think critically and independently, UM should lead by example by providing space spaces to students so that the spirits of academic freedom, freedom of speech and democracy will not be trampled on. In the face of controversy, the university should act as the “protection umbrella” for students and vigorously defend their right to freedom of speech and academic freedom, instead of severing its ties with students, taking action against them, and further suppressing the academic freedom and freedom of speech on campus.

Besides that, I also believe that UMANY issued the statement to express their views under the spirit guaranteed by Article 10 of the Federal Constitution. As Malaysia is hailed as a democratic and pluralistic society, we should respect academic freedom and freedom of speech, be more tolerant and supportive of student movements, and respect basic rights of all citizens including freedom of speech as enshrined in the Constitution.

Lastly, I think that freedom of speech and academic freedom are the preeminent conditions to establish a high quality and distinguished university. A university is not a platform to disseminate knowledge alone. A university that disrespects the spirit of “campus democracy” and “student autonomy” can never be regarded worldwide as a distinguished university. Therefore, it is hoped that UM will continue to strive by upholding the spirits of autonomy and independence, while putting a halt to attempts of investigating and suppressing students.

Teh Hoong Keat DAPSY National Secretary

Media statement by Teh Hoong Keat in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 1st November 2020