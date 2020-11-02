There is no Unity Budget 2021 if the PN Federal Government rejects PH 6 key fiscal and financial measures that save jobs, businesses and economic livelihood of Malaysians

There is no Unity Budget 2021 if the Perikatan Nasional(PN) Federal government rejects Pakatan Harapan(PH)’s 6 key fiscal and financial measures that save jobs, businesses and economic livelihood of Malaysians. With Malaysia facing a surge in the 3rd wave of COVID-19 infections, it is imperative that all parties come together to craft a Unity Budget that works to help Malaysians overcome and survive the current COVID-19 economic recession.

Malaysia recorded the worst contraction in GDP growth in ASEAN of 17.1% for the 2nd quarter this year. 2020 GDP is expected to contract by 5%, unemployment to breach 1 million workers and our deficit to rise to 6%. The many ideas proposed for the 2021 Unity Budget to revive the economy, jobs and businesses can be summarized into six key fiscal and financial measures.

Increase health ministry resources for Covid-19 and Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) with special allocation to tackle the COVID crisis in Sabah; Expand social protection, safety net and welfare payments for the vulnerable and unemployed by increasing monthly welfare aid to RM1000 as promised by the Prime Minister in Sandakan on 30 August costing RM12 billion until the end of COVID crisis; Bank Loan moratorium extension till 31st March 2021 costing RM6.4 billion; Wage subsidy to be continued till 31st March 2021 and create 600,000 jobs as per [email protected] scheme offering incentives over 2 years for employers and employees costing RM13 billion; Increase in education spending to ensure education continuity; and Development expenditure on two (2) key projects, namely, the National Fiberisation Connectivity Plan (NFCP) and upgrading water infrastructure for Selangor, Kelantan and Pahang.

DAP reiterates that this Unity Budget is crucial in upholding the royal decree rejecting an emergency proclamation for the country, avoid additional any requests for an emergency and also avoid snap general elections, which will only worsen COVID-19 infections. Unity Budget is not equivalent to the so-called unity government as speculated.

PH has clearly stated that this budget consultative process is not an expression of support or acceptance of the political and moral legitimacy of the present PN Federal government. If any of the key 6 measures proposed by PH are rejected, then there will be no Unity Budget that can work to benefit the nation, our national economy and the rakyat.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Monday, 2nd November 2020