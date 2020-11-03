Motion to the Sarawak DUN to set up a Special Select Committee to oversee and supervise the policies and management of PETROS

To prevent the oil and gas resources from ending up the same way as the once rich timber and land resources of the State, I have yesterday, tabled a Motion to the Sarawak DUN to set up a Special Select Committee pursuant to Standing Order 74 of the Sarawak DUN to oversee and supervise the policies and management of PETROS. Like timber and land, oil and gas are depletable resources. Once extracted and exploited, the resources are depleted.
The exploitation of our forest and land under the previous Sarawak Barisan Nasional (BN) Government has resulted in:
Now that the forest and huge area of land were gone, Sarawakians remain the 5 th poorest households amongst the 13 States and 3 territories (Labuan, Putrajaya & Kuala Lumpur) in Malaysia.
The GPS are no different from the previous Sarawak BN. They are the same people.
Therefore, to ensure that our oil and gas resources were not exploited only to benefit a few but were equitably distributed and used to create wealth for the general public of Sarawak, a cross-party Special Select Committee must be set up to ensure transparency and equity in the policies
and management of PETROS.
The following is my Motion:
“ WHEREAS :
THEREFORE IT IS MOVED THAT THIS HOUSE HEREBY RESOLVES THAT:-
A Special Select Committee comprising at least one State Legislative Assembly member from every political party having members in this House to be appointed to oversee and supervise the policies and management of PETROS with the purpose to ensure that the wealth from the Oil and Gas generated through PETROS will be fairly and equitably distributed to all Sarawakians.