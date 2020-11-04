Gazettement of Bukit Kiara Federal Park (Taman Persekutuan Bukit Kiara)

During my GE-14 campaign in 2018, I pledged to fight for the gazettement of Bukit Kiara as a Federal Park, a more-than-a-decade-old unfulfilled promise by the Barisan Nasional Government. The gazettement is important to ensure that this Segambut’s green jewel is preserved and protected. Following the mandate given by the people on 9 May 2018, we worked towards fulfilling this election pledge.

Under the leadership of Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad (PM) and Khalid Samad (FT Minister), the Pakatan Harapan Cabinet made a decision to gazette 274.3 acres of Bukit Kiara Federal Park. This is a pivotal step to preserve and protect this precious green space in the heart of Kuala Lumpur for our future generations. This gazettement secures the park from land grab attempts and indiscriminate development.

Chronology of Events

April 2018 – Briefing by former MP Segambut Lim Lip Eng on the issues he had been championing in Segambut including the gazettement of Bukit Kiara.

5 May 2018 – My first visit to Bukit Kiara and I made an election pledge to fight for the gazettement of Bukit Kiara.

12 May 2018 – A full tour of Bukit Kiara with Friends of Bukit Kiara, the Trails Association of KL & Selangor (TRAKS) and Taman Tun Dr Ismail Residents’ Association.

22 June 2018 – First official meeting with stakeholders of Bukit Kiara – Friends of Bukit Kiara, Taman Tun Dr Ismail Residents’ Association, TRAKS & Malaysian Nature Society.

10 August 2018 – My letter to the Minister of Housing and Local Government & the Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources on the gazettement of Bukit Kiara.

3 September 2018, 13 November 2018 & 27 November 2018 – Discussions with the Federal Lands Commissioner (PTP) and the Federal Territories Land and Mines Office (PPTGWP).

17 October 2018 – Discussion with stakeholders of Bukit Kiara regarding updates on the progress of the gazettement.

20 April 2019 – Update to residents on the progress of the gazettement at Earth Day celebration.

26 November 2019 – My letter to the FT Minister on the gazettement of Bukit Kiara following the Cabinet’s decision to park the National Landscape Department under the Ministry of Federal Territories.

2 December 2019 – Khalid Samad, the then FT Minister’s announcement regarding the Cabinet’s decision to gazette 274.3 acres of Bukit Kiara. This gazettement excludes existing leases in the area.

20 December 2019 – Discussion with the National Landscape Department and stakeholders of Bukit Kiara on the timeline of the gazettement and the upgrading project of Bukit Kiara.

9 March 2020 & 29 July 2020 – The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) published the Federal Government Gazette on the gazettement of the Bukit Kiara Federal Park.

This is a great victory for the voters in the Segambut constituency and the larger parts of Kuala Lumpur.

Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan MP for Segambut

Media statement by Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan in Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday, 4th November 2020