Trump has been “trumped” by his own lies and fake news

I woke up this morning at 4.30 am and checked the US election results.

The outcome for the US Presidential election has not moved since last night when I went to bed.

CNN blazoned the headline “Road to 270 hinges on six key states”, reporting with small variation from other United States publications that Joe Biden was leading with 237 electoral college votes compared to Trump’s 213.

At 6.15 am, CNN blared “Joe Biden is closing in on 270”, reporting that Biden had 253 electoral college votes against Trump, who seemed to be stuck with 213 votes.

This story of 253-213 electoral college votes remained unchanged for a few hours although the headline altered to “Biden eyes 270 as counts continue”.

Although it would take many more hours before the official result is recorded as to who reaches 270 electoral college votes to be the new United States President for the next four years, it is very likely that Joe Biden has won the US Presidential election to become the 46th President of the United States.

But it was not Joe Biden who defeated Donald Trump but more the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is the irony of ironies that in the final days of the Trump presidential campaign while Trump was dishing out his disinformation that the Covid-19 pandemic was “turning the corner”, the Unites States registered the highest-ever daily increase of Covid-19 infection in the final election week from 28/10 to 3/11, where in six out of the seven days Covid-19 infections achieved new records which ranged from 81,892 cases on 28th October to 101,538 cases on 30th Oct. 2020.

As if this message in the final election week was not sober enough, United States yesterday recorded the highest-ever daily increase of 108,389 cases, vindicating the dire warning of Dr. Deborah Birx, one of White House’s most senior coronavirus advisers, on November 2 that the Covid-19 pandemic was going to get much, much worse before it gets any better.

According to the Washington Post, Birx warned that “We are entering the most concerning and most deadly phase of this pandemic … leading to increasing mortality.”

And the White House, she warned, is not doing enough: “This is not about lockdowns — it hasn’t been about lockdowns since March or April. It’s about an aggressive balanced approach that is not being implemented.”

A Covid-19 model even forecasts that the Covid-19 death toll in the United States might triple by mid-January.

This is after the United States leads the world in having the most number of Covid-19 cases and fatalities – over 9.8 million cases and 239,000 deaths.

It is also no comfort that yesterday, the Covid-19 pandemic reached another grim milestone of achieving the highest global daily increase of Covid-19 cases – 571,314 cases or almost five times the 118,000 global cumulative total of Covid-19 cases on March 11 when the World Health Organisation announced Covid-19 as a pandemic.

It is clear that Trump has been “trumped” by the Covid-19 pandemic and his own mountain of lies and fake news.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday, 5th November 2020