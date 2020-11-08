Government should reconsider its decision to impose CMCO on Johor, Malacca, Negri Sembilan, Putrajaya and Perak, Kedah and Terengganu to strike a proper balance between saving lives and saving livelihoods

The government should reconsider its decision to impose the conditional movement control order (CMCO) on Johor, Malacca, Negri Sembilan, Putrajaya, Perak, Kedah and Terengganu to take into account the lessons of the past ten months to fight the Covid-19 epidemic with greater flexibility which allow Malaysians to live with the corona virus without destroying livelihoods and hopes of a national economic recovery.

There must be a proper balance between saving lives and saving livelihoods.

In Jobor there are three districts which are green, ie. without a single case, namely Balu Pahat, Mersing and Segamat; while there are six districts which are in yellow zone. i.e. with 1 to 14 cases in the last 14 days, namely Kluang, Kulai, Tangkak, Kota Tinggi, Pontian and Muar. There is only one district which is in red zone, i.e. with more than 40 cases in the last 14 days.

We must have the flexibility of movement control where there is greater movement control for Johor Bahru district but which spares the green districts of Batu :Pahat, Mersing and Segamat which have no Covid-19 cases, or even the seven districts of Kluang, Kulai, Tangkak, Kota Tinggai, :Pontian and Muar which are in the yellow zone.

In Perak, there is only the Kuala Kangsar district which is in red zone of over 40 cases, while three districts of Kinta, Kerian and Larut Matang Selama are in the orange zone of between 21- 40 cases, four districts of Batang Padang, Manjung, Bagan Datuk and Muallim in the yellow zone of 1-20 cases while there are four districts of Hulu Perak, Kampar, Hilir Perak and Perak Tengah which are in the green zone with no single case of Covid-19 in the last 14 days.

In Malacca, there is no district in the red zone and orange zone, three districts of Melaka Tengah, Alor Gajah and Jasin in the yellow zone in the past 14 days.

In Negri Sembilan, Seremban is the only one district in red zone, no district in orange zone, five districts namely Port Dickson, Rembau, Jempol, Kuala Pilah and Jelebu in yellow zone while Tampin district is the one in green zone.

In Kedah, there is one red zone in Kota Setar district, one orange zone in Kulim district, five yellow zones in Kubang Pasu, Bandar Baharu, Sik, Kuala Muda and Langkawi districts while there are four districts in green zone, namely Yan, Padang Terap, Baling and Pendang.

For Terengganu, no district is in red zone, one district of Dungun in orange zone, one district in Marang in yellow zone, and six districts in green zone, namely Setiu, Besut, Hulu Terengganu, Kemaman, Kuala Nerus, and Kuala Terengganu.

Lim Kit Siang MP FOR ISKANDAR PUTERI

Media statement by Lim Kit Siang in Gelang Patah on Sunday, 8th November 2020