Biden’s triumph over Trump a victory for democracy and human dignity; a defeat for racism, extremism and fake news

DAP congratulates Joe Biden for his historic victory as the 46th President of the United States. Kamala Harris deserves congratulations for creating history as the first US Vice-President of Indian descent. Biden’s triumph over Donald Trump is a long-awaited victory for democracy and human dignity; a defeat for racism, extremism and fake news.

Biden’s victory gives hope that the march of nationalistic extremism, racism and religious bigotry throughout the world would retreat. Malaysians hopes that there will be an amicable resolution to the trade war initiated by Trump against China and other countries. There must be both free and fair trade that benefits smaller countries without sacrificing environmental concerns about climate change.

With Kamala Harris’ electon, United States have shown that one can be a minority and yet contribute fully to her country. So long as we keep faith with moral and ethical values that right will always prevail over wrong, justice will be secured.

We must never lose heart in pursuing truth, facts and love for our fellow citizens regardless or race and religion, no matter how unpopular such calls for national unity. Hate, threats, lies and divisive rhetoric against other citizens will never reap economic progress and benefits for the country, except to the few who desperately cling on to power.

Martin Luther King said “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.” The world now looks a better place with Joe Biden’s victory. We hope that the future is brighter for our children.

Lim Guan Eng DAP SECRETARY-GENERAL & MP FOR BAGAN

Media statement by Lim Guan Eng in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 8th November 2020