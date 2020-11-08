I just managed to read the explanation by the Minister of Finance on the allocations in the Health Budget and how he basically claims that there are no reductions but only reclassification of those expenditure under a different heading called “Program Khusus” among others.
This opens up few questions;
And it affects the timing of clinical plans too — because when hospitals run out of drugs (which is frequent), they usually turn to Pharmacy to help top up, but the Pharmacy’s budget has been cut drastically and now they will to go through the whole process of applying it from “Program Khusus.”
This will impact the work of the clinician which in turn affects the patients and the quality of care.
Because in the end, without planning, I foresee patients getting the short end of the stick. Imagine being told by your clinician — I’m not sure if we can treat you because it depends if our funding application is approved.
That is why it is better to allocate it publicly, transparently, and each clinical department can then plan ahead and will know best and make better decisions how to utilise it.
So if at the start of the year, clinicians know they have a certain amount of budget to help a certain amount of patients, they can plan accordingly.
At end of the day, core issue is that the 4.3% growth in health budget is highly insufficient especially when facing the urgent need to deal with Covid-19 and also other prevalent diseases, and to address the systemic gaps in healthcare due to decades of under investment.
Such increase is expected due to expenditure for Covid-19, but it also shows there is no growth for other disciplines and little investment to address systemic shortcomings. We need to do more.
To build a resilient healthcare system, we need to invest to make sure it has sufficient infrastructure and human resource to handle not just a pandemic, but also not neglect the quality of care for other patients.